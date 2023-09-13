As of noon yesterday (Tuesday), parts of the Northwest Fire Centre can have campfires.

The category one campfire ban was rescinded for the Cassiar Fire Zone, Skeena Fire Zone and Bulkley Fire Zone.

Residents in the Nadina Fire Zone, including Houston, Granisle, and Burns Lake, remain under the restriction.

When having a campfire, the BC Wildfire Service urges:

There is ready access to a shovel or at least eight litres of water the entirety of the time the campfire is lit.

There is a fuel break around the campfire, free of any debris or combustible materials.

The fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the campfire for any length of time.

More information about bans and restrictions can be found on the Northwest Fire Centre website.