Quesnel RCMP arrested three men in relation to an armed robbery early this (Wednesday) morning.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says police were called to an armed robbery at the west end of the foot bridge near North Fraser Drive at around 3:34 a.m.

“The victim reported being attacked by men armed with guns and batons. The men assaulted him and took his wallet and back pack.’

Kronebusch says the suspects were associated to a white Chevrolet Silverado.

“Police located the vehicle and three men were taken into custody. The suspects were located in possession of $6,300 in cash, 2 ounces of fentanyl, a sawed-off shotgun and a prohibited hand gun.”

Kronebusch says two of the men are known to police and are being held in custody pending a court appearance, while a third suspect has been released pending a future court date.

He says it appeared to be a targeted attack as the suspects and the victim are believed to be known to each other.

Kronebusch says the victim suffered minor injuries.

– File from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now