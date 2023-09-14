BC’s provincial state of emergency will expire at the end of the day today (Thursday), based on advice from emergency management and wildfire officials.

Provincial officials say the work of firefighters from BC, the rest of Canada and from abroad, as well as diminishing wildfire risk as temperatures cool has led to many British Columbians returning home.

“While the provincial state of emergency is no longer required, the wildfire season is not over,” said Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma.

“Many communities still have local states of emergency in place, and the expiration of the provincial state of emergency does not impact wildfire-fighting resources or our ability to continue to provide emergency supports to communities.”

Ma added conditions are continuing to be challenging in the North, with 125 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.

“The Province will continue to surge resources into the North as required,” she said.

The provincial state of emergency was first declared on August 18th, and when it was extended on August 31st, nearly 70,000 people were on evacuation order or alert.

Provincial officials say that as of this afternoon, approximately 370 people are on evacuation order, and more than 18,000 are on evacuation alert.

While the provincial state of emergency is expiring, a state of emergency issued by the province will be put in place for the Stikine region.

This will allow the Province to maintain an evacuation order in the area issued on August 26th.

The Stikine region is BC’s only unincorporated region, meaning the Province is responsible for implementing evacuation orders and alerts for the region.