Smithers and Burns Lake Terry Fox Runs return

By Logan Flint
Smithers Terry Fox Run 2019 (My Bulkley Lakes Now Staff)

The annual Terry Fox Run returns to the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District on Sunday. 

Registration starts at noon in Burns Lake, along with a BBQ and live entertainment. 

“The run has been happening for 43 years,” said Organizer Tammy Zayac. 

Also at the event is a silent harvest auction, with proceeds going to the Terry Fox Foundation. 

“People donate their flowers, produce, and baking which is always a huge hit. Businesses will sometimes have donations for us,” said Zayac. 

Though called a run, participants are allowed to run, walk, or bike their way through the 10km course.  

In Smithers, registration starts at 11:00 in the Central Park Building parking lot, with the run, walk, or bike starting at noon.

