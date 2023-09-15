The annual Terry Fox Run returns to the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District on Sunday.

Registration starts at noon in Burns Lake, along with a BBQ and live entertainment.

“The run has been happening for 43 years,” said Organizer Tammy Zayac.

Also at the event is a silent harvest auction, with proceeds going to the Terry Fox Foundation.

“People donate their flowers, produce, and baking which is always a huge hit. Businesses will sometimes have donations for us,” said Zayac.

Though called a run, participants are allowed to run, walk, or bike their way through the 10km course.

In Smithers, registration starts at 11:00 in the Central Park Building parking lot, with the run, walk, or bike starting at noon.