Terry Fox Run events were held yesterday (Sunday) raising money for his foundation.

In Smithers, 52 participants came out to run, walk, or bike the five- or ten-kilometre course with many more coming to donate towards cancer research.

In total, $1113 was raised at the event.

Prizes were also given away to the kids and adult winners, and some raffled off.

$12,000 was raised in Burns Lake during the Terry Fox Run Events at the Francois Lake Hall.

170 participants ran the ten kilometre course, along with others who attended the BBQ and silent auction.

Next year, the Terry Fox Run is scheduled to happen September 21st.