First responders cycling from Prince George to Prince Rupert made a stop in Houston today (Monday) as part of the Cops for Cancer Tour De North that started on Friday.

A BBQ was held to raise funds towards the tour, which supports the Canadian Cancer Society.

Smithers Constable Justin Preston said wildfire smoke has been the only issue so far.

“We had a couple days there where we had to end a little early from the forest smoke but other than that it’s been great.”

Along with the stop was the Emergency Services Day event which included activities and giveaways.

At the event were first responders from the Houston RCMP, Houston Volunteer Fire Department, Houston Search and Rescue, Paramedics, and more.

“Today would be pretty much the halfway point of the tour, so just one step at a time,” said rider Cpl. Fraser Bjornson of the Williams Lake RCMP.

“I’m looking forward to dipping my toe in the ocean. I’ve never been to Prince Rupert,” said rider Leighton Johnston, who’s based out of Prince George with the Correctional Service of Canada.

Riders continue to Smithers today and will complete the ride in Prince Rupert on Thursday.