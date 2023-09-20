The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, and Witset First Nation have rescinded the evacuation alert for Witset and surrounding areas.

“While residents continue to witness smoke and smoldering on the mountain in the foreseeable future, we want to assure the community that the situation is now significantly improved,” said the First Nation in a Facebook post.

The alert was issued August 27th after the John Brown Creek Wildfire, west of Witset, had a sudden increase in size.

According to the First Nation, the BC Wildfire Service will continue to monitor the fire until it is extinguished.

As of 9:30 this morning, the wildfire has burned 556.13 hectares and is being held.