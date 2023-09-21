Communities in northwest BC along with the province continue to jointly support people and economic growth.

Last year, the province and the Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance (RBA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to understand and combat the financial challenges of governments in the RBA.

The RBA includes 21 governments in northwest BC from Masset to Vanderhoof.

“For years, our communities have strengthened the provincial economic growth. Partnering with the Province will ensure that our communities remain viable and able to maintain basic servicing needs,” said Houston Mayor Shane Brienen.

With the MOU, several provincial grants have come to the area to help fund projects that strengthen communities and create new job opportunities.

One of the supports created was the $25 million Northern Healthy Communities Fund, which has distributed $15 million to 90 projects in northern BC.

New projects receiving funding are expected to be announced quarterly until 2026.

“We are working together with the RBA to support resource development and critical infrastructure so that everyone can thrive in the places we call home,” said Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen.

In BC, an estimated 74% of ongoing and recently completed major projects related to mining, oil and gas, wood manufacturing, and petrochemical manufacturing were within the RBA.

“We believe that people should benefit from the prosperity generated by their hard work and the resources of the regions where they live,” said Premier David Eby.

Since 2017, the province has invested more than $336 million through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, Northern Capital and Planning Grant, Growing Communities Fund, and critical community infrastructure funding to the region.