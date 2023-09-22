South African firefighters showcased their cultural heritage ahead of the country’s Heritage Day on Sunday (September 24th).

A fire camp tour and celebration was hosted by the Prince George Fire Centre along the Old Cariboo Highway last night (Thursday).

It’s been a busy summer for the 215 South Africans who have battled wildfires in Alberta, the Bear Creek Wildfire in Kelowna (Kamloops Fire Centre) as well as the cluster of blazes in the VanJam Fire Zone, located in the Prince George Fire Centre.

A full wrap up on their time in Canada and in the PG Fire Centre will be published on Monday.

Here are some photos and videos from the event:

On their final night in Prince George the 215 South African firefighters perform one of many cultural dances #cityofpg #PrinceGeorge #northernbc #bcwildfires pic.twitter.com/leHfJEAHjX — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) September 22, 2023

More singing and dancing from the South African firefighters just ahead of a tour and dinner of the camp #cityofpg #PrinceGeorge #northernbc #bcwildfires pic.twitter.com/IXNKMkKuoD — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) September 22, 2023

A sight that will no doubt brighten your spirits despite yet another ravaging wildfire season in BC #cityofpg #PrinceGeorge #northernbc #bcwildfires pic.twitter.com/outkmIX9Wb — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) September 22, 2023

A message from one of the members of the South African leadership team #cityofpg #PrinceGeorge #northernbc #bcwildfires pic.twitter.com/vCrhzri1WA — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) September 22, 2023