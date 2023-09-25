An exhibit about climate change is being hosted by the Bulkley Valley Museum until October 3rd.

Our Climate Quest: Small steps to big change, is run by Science North from Sudbury, Ontario and in the BC leg of its tour.

The exhibit features interactive games and displays about the science of climate change, how it impacts Canada, and what steps can be taken individually to offset some of the effects.

“[Science North] is focused on providing an interactive experience because hands on exhibits are one of the best ways to engage children and adults alike,” said Kennedy Williamson, Science Communicator with Science North.

The exhibit is being showcased in the Smithers Old Church and was last set up in Stewart.

“Smithers was one of the communities along the way that seemed to fit in,” said Williamson.

“They have a great museum team who was excited to have us come along and we’re expecting great turnout from all the schools.”

According to Bulkley Valley Museum Curator Kira Westby, 23 classes from Smithers and Witset are scheduled to attend the exhibit.

“We are very excited to be able to host this traveling exhibit here in Smithers at the Old Church and are grateful for the partnership work that Science North has done to make this exhibition accessible to communities across the country,” she added.

Their next stop is in Prince George at The Exploration Place.

Doors are open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays, with hours extended on Thursday until 8:00.