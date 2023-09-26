Funding to expand the Hudson Bay Mountain Road fuel break is on its way from the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC).

This will be going to the Wetzin’kwa Community Forest Corporation (WCFC), who service forests in and around Smithers, Telkwa, and Witset.

Earlier this year, residents along the road were put on evacuation notice as the Powers Creek Wildfire traveled up the mountain.

“We are very grateful to FESBC for providing funding for the creation of our 2018 Strategic Wildfire Hazard Mitigation Plan and this new funding for the implementation of work we are doing to create the shaded fuel break on Hudson Bay Mountain Road,” said WCFC General Manager Aurora Lavender.

The road is also used to access recreation sites like the Bulkley Valley Nordic Ski Club and Hudson Bay Mountain Resort.

Unlike a normal fuel break, a shaded one focuses on the ground level vegetation that could lead to the forest canopy being burned.

“B.C. has experienced a devastating wildfire season, and given the effects of climate change, mitigating wildfire risk is vital for keeping people, communities and First Nations in B.C. safe – now more than ever,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests.

“FESBC has undertaken many wildfire risk reduction projects, bringing concrete benefits in areas throughout the province. It is encouraging to see this effort continue in the Bulkley Valley in partnership with the Wetzin’kwa Community Forest Corporation.”