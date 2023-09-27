As of noon today (Wednesday), most fire bans have been rescinded across the Northwest Fire Centre.

Previously, a category two and three fire ban was in effect for the Cassiar, Skeena and Bulkley Fire Zones.

The Nadina Fire Zone also lost its category one campfire ban, which was reissued August 31st.

It remains under category two and three fire ban until October 31st at noon or otherwise announced.

Category two burning is classified as:

one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

stubble or grass burning over an area of less than 0.2 hectares in size

Category three includes: