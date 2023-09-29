CIHL action returns this weekend as the Smithers Steelheads and Hazelton Wolverines play their season openers.

Wolverines Team Captain Sean Maktaak said he was excited to start his third season as team captain.

“A lot of the guys are excited to come and play again this year.”

He added the team isn’t concerned headed into their season opener.

“It’s usually the first period jitters and then after that, it’s just doing what we always do and playing the game we love.”

The team also brought on three new players for the season from Houston.

Their season starts on the road against the Prince Rupert Rampage tomorrow night (Saturday).

The Steelheads also hit the road tomorrow as they go face to face against the Kitimat Ice Deamons.

Both teams’ home openers are scheduled for October 21st.