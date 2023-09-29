Subscribe to Local News

Walnut Park Elementary welcomes new Wet’suwet’en totem pole

By Logan Flint
Events began at Central Park, where elders led a crowd to the school (Logan Flint/My Bulkley Lakes Now Staff)

About 1000 people gathered at Walnut Park Elementary in Smithers as a new totem pole was erected. 

The ceremony started at Central Park where hereditary chiefs led a walk to the school. 

About a thousand people gathered at the school to welcome the totem pole (Logan Flint/My Bulkley Lakes Now Staff)

Along the route, the chiefs made stops so drummers and singers perform and the participants to dance. 

The totem pole project has been in the works since the new school building was opened 2 years ago. 

Funding was provided by the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, School District 54, and Town of Smithers. 

Each of the clan members were invited to perform around the pole, followed by the other First Nations who reside in Smithers, and the “settlers”. 

After the ceremony, everyone was invited into the school to participate in a feast. 

The pole was constructed to tell the story of the people who lived on the Gitdumden land.

The pole was raised into place after participants went inside to enjoy a feast (Logan Flint/My Bulkley Lakes Now Staff)

