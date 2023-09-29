Tuition payments are going up once again at CNC.

The college announced today (Friday) that its board of governors approved a 2% hike in tuition and mandatory fees for domestic students as well as a 4% increase for international ones.

The changes will take effect on August 1st, 2024.

In a news release, outgoing president Dr. Dennis Johnson stated:

“Whenever we make decisions on topics such as tuition, we carefully consider students’ needs as well as the costs of providing their educational programs to come to a

recommendation.”

“The tuition changes for the coming year are at or below the rate of inflation and reflect our intention to keep college as accessible as we can.”

Even with the changes, CNC has the fourth-lowest tuition for international students in BC and the second-lowest tuition and fees for domestic students.