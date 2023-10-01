Did you buy your Lotto 6/49 ticket on Playnow.com?

If you did you could be $1 million richer.

A ticket bought on the website for last night’s (Saturday) Lotto 6/49 draw won the white ball prize of $1 million in the Gold Ball draw.

The exact match number was 18754841-01.

The white ball win wasn’t the only big win in BC during last night’s draw.

Not one, but two tickets bought in Port Moody matched all six numbers in the Classic Draw to win $1.6 million.

Last night’s winning numbers were 30, 31, 34, 43, 45, 47, and the bonus number was 14.

The full prize breakdown can be found here.