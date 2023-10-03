Houston Mayor Shane Brienen will be taking a shot at provincial politics.

The BC United Party has named Brienen their candidate for the Nechako Lakes riding in the next provincial election.

“As a lifelong resident deeply rooted in Houston and its surrounding communities, I see a clear path towards a brighter future for our region,” Brienen said.

“I firmly believe there are significant opportunities for progress in Nechako Lakes that the current government is not fully capitalizing on. I am determined to work every day to lower the cost of living for local families, strengthen mental health and addictions services, and address the growing healthcare crisis.”

The Nechako Lakes MLA is currently BC Conservative Leader John Rustad.

The next provincial election will take place on or before October 19th, 2024.