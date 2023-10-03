The Smithers Steelheads kicked off their hockey season with a win over the Kitimat Ice Demons 7-5.

President and Head Coach Jeremy Chadsey said the team played well on enemy ice.

“We got some really good young guys, and it was a good game all around.”

Things started off looking good as the first period ended with Smithers up 6-1.

“[Kitimat’s] got some newer, younger guys so I think they were a little bit nervous, and I think we got a little bit excited about how things were going and let up on the defensive side of things,” Chadsey said.

During the second period, the Ice Demons clawed back with another three goals, while the Steelheads ended it 7-4.

No advance was made during the third period by the Steelheads as Kitimat scored another goal.

“I’m very happy with the outcome and with a lot of the things we saw with a lot of our guys,” Chadsey said.

The Hazelton Wolverines also saw ice action as they went face to face against the Prince Rupert Rampage.

During the first period, Josh Maser scored the lone goal for Hazelton as the Rampage took 2 points.

This spelled their fate as the game ended in a 6-4 upset for the Wolverines.

They have the weekend off before taking on the Terrace River Kings on enemy ice.

Steelheads get a 2 week break before going against the Quesnel Kangaroos.