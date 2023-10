The final fire bans have been lifted in the Northwest Fire Centre.

As of noon today (Tuesday), the category two and three bans in the Nadina Fire Centre are lifted.

This is due to the recent precipitation and cooler temperatures being experienced in the area.

While being allowed, the BC Wildfire Service recommends exercising caution when having a fire of any size.

Last week, the category one campfire ban was rescinded for the fire zone while other zones dropped their remaining bans.