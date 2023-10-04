The last month of summer continued to be on the warmer and dryer end of the spectrum across most of the province, including the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau said the average temperature in Smithers was 11.1 degrees, about one higher than normal.

“It wasn’t a top 10 finish. It ranked as the 19th warmest September on record so not as extreme as some of the things we saw from the summer.”

It was also dryer than normal, the Bulkley Valley saw about 21 millimetres compared to the average of 53.8.

The average temperature was 9 degrees with 21.8 millimetres of rain in Burns Lake.

There is some rain expected for today (Wednesday) and tomorrow before warmer temperatures are expected to start the weekend.

“Starting Sunday, we’re back into a stormy pattern for next week with temperatures near seasonal but might be a little above normal,” said Charbonneau.

She added that more dry weather could be on the way for late October.

So far, there is no indication that temperatures will allow for snow this trick-or-treat season.

More can be found on the Smithers and Burns Lake Environment Canada pages.