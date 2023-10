Residents south of Houston are no longer under an evacuation alert.

Last night (Wednesday), the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako rescinded the Peacock Creek Wildfire alert.

The notice was originally released as an evacuation order and downgraded to an alert July 27th.

As of 7:06 a.m., 1,444.72 hectares have been burned as the blaze continues to be held.