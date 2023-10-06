Traveling from Smithers to Vancouver will become a little easier starting October 29th.

The Smithers Airport announced a morning flight to and from VVR in time for the winter season.

It’s scheduled to arrive at 9:50 a.m. with the afternoon flight arriving at 5:50.

This has welcomed positive responses from the community, including from Mayor Gladys Atrill.

“Good news to have the second flight from Smithers to Vancouver! One flight in the morning and one in the early evening will make it easier for work meetings and for connections to other destinations,” said Atrill in a Facebook post.

In a news release, YYD said there have been challenges to getting the flight in recent years.

“In recent years, the airline industry has faced challenges, and route viability is under constant review.”

During the Sept. 26th regular council meeting, Airport Manager Rob Blackburn said airport numbers haven’t gone back to what they were prior to COVID.

“My latest check on the numbers, I think we were at 87% of pre-pandemic numbers. Our aircraft movements and charter operations are at par with pre-pandemic.”