Smoke may be visible tomorrow (Wednesday) from the Hudson Bay Mountain Road area as the BC Wildfire Service burn piles of wood debris.

The piles were created from 10-hectare fuel management project along the Seymour Ridge trail and are part of the Ministry of Forests’ Wildfire Risk Reduction Program.

This is intended to prevent future unwanted wildfire activity in the area.

The exact time of burn will depend on site, weather, and venting conditions.

The intent of the prescribed burn is to remove the debris piles and help reduce fuel in the event of an unwanted wildfire in the area.