Residents across northern BC felt the heat Thanksgiving long weekend as temperature records broke across the province.

This included Burns Lake, where the high was 22.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

“Breaking the previous record for that day (Oct. 7th) of 22.1 degrees Celsius set back in 2012,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau.

“We had a strong ridge of high pressure that built over the southern half of BC and that brought mainly sunny skies and temperatures that were up to 10 degrees above normal.”

The average daytime high for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District in the fall is about 10 degrees.

In Smithers, the highest temperature this weekend was Saturday’s 19.3 degrees, which didn’t break the record of 22.2 set in 1951.