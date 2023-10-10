Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
- Advertisement -
HomeNewsTerik Parascak named Top Rookie in the WHL for second week in...
News

Terik Parascak named Top Rookie in the WHL for second week in a row

By Darin Bain
Terik Parascak (Photo: James Doyle)

There’s a reason Cole Waldie calls him the “Super Rookie”.

Cougars forward Terik Parascak has been named the WHL’s Rookie of the Week for the second week in a row.

Over the Cougars’ last four games, Parascak amassed six points. (4G, 2A)

Parascak is leading the league in rookie scoring (18P) and goals. (12G)

Parascak and the Cougars (6-2-0-0) will host the Swift Current Broncos (2-3-1) tomorrow night.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News