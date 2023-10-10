Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
- Advertisement -
HomeNewsLISTEN: Hartley's Cat Scan with Bob Simmonds (Part 2) - October 10th,...
News

LISTEN: Hartley’s Cat Scan with Bob Simmonds (Part 2) – October 10th, 2023

By Brendan Pawliw
Bob Simmonds, Director of Scouting for the Prince George Cougars with Hartley Miller | My PG Now staff

Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

Bob Simmonds, Director of Scouting for the Prince George Cougars | My PG Now staff

Hartley’s guest this week is Cougars Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds.

During the episode, he discussed a number of topics including:

  • On being offered more autonomy with drafting players under Mark Lamb; success since 2017
  • Qualifications for being a scout; involvement in the game from a young age
  • Challenges of picking lower in the 1st round of the WHL Prospects Draft
  • Lessons learned during 2016-17 WHL Playoffs; approach on trade deadline this season and beyond
  • Thoughts on the 2009-born Draft Class; the emergence of Cougars starting netminder Ty Young

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

LISTEN:

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News