Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

Hartley’s guest this week is Cougars Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds.

During the episode, he discussed a number of topics including:

On being offered more autonomy with drafting players under Mark Lamb; success since 2017

Qualifications for being a scout; involvement in the game from a young age

Challenges of picking lower in the 1st round of the WHL Prospects Draft

Lessons learned during 2016-17 WHL Playoffs; approach on trade deadline this season and beyond

Thoughts on the 2009-born Draft Class; the emergence of Cougars starting netminder Ty Young

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

LISTEN: