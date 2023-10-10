Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!
This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.
Hartley’s guest this week is Cougars Director of Scouting Bob Simmonds.
During the episode, he discussed a number of topics including:
- On being offered more autonomy with drafting players under Mark Lamb; success since 2017
- Qualifications for being a scout; involvement in the game from a young age
- Challenges of picking lower in the 1st round of the WHL Prospects Draft
- Lessons learned during 2016-17 WHL Playoffs; approach on trade deadline this season and beyond
- Thoughts on the 2009-born Draft Class; the emergence of Cougars starting netminder Ty Young
You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.
LISTEN: