The Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) has unveiled a plan to strengthen its relationship with the 89 Indigenous communities in its region.
According to the NDIT, the Indigenous Engagement Plan is broken down into five parts:
- Communication
- Governance
- Education
- Programming
- Relationships
Accompanying this plan, the NDIT has also put together an eight-member Indigenous Advisory Committee, that “plays a pivotal role in shaping the plan, ensuring it reflects the unique perspectives, needs, and aspirations of Indigenous communities.”
The members are:
- Dr. Jessie King, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Indigenous Studies, UNBC
- Mindy Henyu, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships Director, Surepoint Group
- Glen Williams, Leads Hereditary Chiefs office, Gitanyow
- Laurie Mercer, CAO, Haisla Nation
- Garry Oker, Councillor and Elder, Doig River First Nation
- Willie Sellars, Chief, Williams Lake First Nation
- Gil Malfair, Principal, Malfair Law
- Helen Knott, Member of Prophet River First Nation
- Doug Donaldson, Northern Development Board Director (ex-officio)
- Fred Sam, Northern Development Board Director (ex-officio)
- Margo Wagner, Northern Development Board Chair (ex-officio)
- Craig Windrim, A/Executive Director of Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation
- Davin Greenwell, Director, Regional Economic Initiatives Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development, and Innovation
