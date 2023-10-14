The Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) has unveiled a plan to strengthen its relationship with the 89 Indigenous communities in its region.

According to the NDIT, the Indigenous Engagement Plan is broken down into five parts:

Communication

Governance

Education

Programming

Relationships

Accompanying this plan, the NDIT has also put together an eight-member Indigenous Advisory Committee, that “plays a pivotal role in shaping the plan, ensuring it reflects the unique perspectives, needs, and aspirations of Indigenous communities.”

The members are:

Dr. Jessie King, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Indigenous Studies, UNBC

Mindy Henyu, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships Director, Surepoint Group

Glen Williams, Leads Hereditary Chiefs office, Gitanyow

Laurie Mercer, CAO, Haisla Nation

Garry Oker, Councillor and Elder, Doig River First Nation

Willie Sellars, Chief, Williams Lake First Nation

Gil Malfair, Principal, Malfair Law

Helen Knott, Member of Prophet River First Nation

Doug Donaldson, Northern Development Board Director (ex-officio)

Fred Sam, Northern Development Board Director (ex-officio)

Margo Wagner, Northern Development Board Chair (ex-officio)

Craig Windrim, A/Executive Director of Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation

Davin Greenwell, Director, Regional Economic Initiatives Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development, and Innovation

For more information, click here.