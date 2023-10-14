Listen Live

Northern Development Initiative Trust launching Indigenous Engagement Plan

By Will Peters
Northern Development/Twitter

The Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) has unveiled a plan to strengthen its relationship with the 89 Indigenous communities in its region.

According to the NDIT, the Indigenous Engagement Plan is broken down into five parts:

  • Communication
  • Governance
  • Education
  • Programming
  • Relationships

Accompanying this plan, the NDIT has also put together an eight-member Indigenous Advisory Committee, that “plays a pivotal role in shaping the plan, ensuring it reflects the unique perspectives, needs, and aspirations of Indigenous communities.”

The members are:

  • Dr. Jessie King, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Indigenous Studies, UNBC
  • Mindy Henyu, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships Director, Surepoint Group
  • Glen Williams, Leads Hereditary Chiefs office, Gitanyow
  • Laurie Mercer, CAO, Haisla Nation
  • Garry Oker, Councillor and Elder, Doig River First Nation
  • Willie Sellars, Chief, Williams Lake First Nation
  • Gil Malfair, Principal, Malfair Law
  • Helen Knott, Member of Prophet River First Nation
  • Doug Donaldson, Northern Development Board Director (ex-officio)
  • Fred Sam, Northern Development Board Director (ex-officio)
  • Margo Wagner, Northern Development Board Chair (ex-officio)
  • Craig Windrim, A/Executive Director of Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation
  • Davin Greenwell, Director, Regional Economic Initiatives Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development, and Innovation

For more information, click here.

