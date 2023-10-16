The Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Sunday (Oct 15) morning, locating a man with a gun shot wound.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch said the call came in at 5:41 a.m. to Eagle Road off Bjornson Road in the Ten Mile Lake area.

“Upon attending, police located a 49-year old man with a gun shot wound inside the vehicle. The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

Kronebusch said RCMP have since made some arrests.

“Four people have been arrested in relation to the incident. This appears to be an isolated incident, as the victim and the suspects are known to each other.”

Charges have not yet been laid and the investigation continues.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now