At 11:00 this morning (Tuesday), the evacuation alert for residents accessing Colleymount Road from Grainger Forest Service Road to Antilla Road was rescinded.

The alert was originally issued on September 26th by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Wet’suwet’en First Nation, and Skin Tyee Nation on the northeast shore of Francois Lake.

The notice was issued in response to the Tekaiziyis Ridge and Parrot Lookout wildfires.

As of this morning, both blazes are under control, and have burned a combined 11,500 hectares.