Listen Live

type here...
- Advertisement -
HomeNewsNo evacuation notices in effect for Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako
FeaturedNews

No evacuation notices in effect for Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

By Logan Flint
The Tekaiziyis Ridge evacuation alert was the final notice in the Regional District (Photo Supplied: Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako)

At 11:00 this morning (Tuesday), the evacuation alert for residents accessing Colleymount Road from Grainger Forest Service Road to Antilla Road was rescinded. 

The alert was originally issued on September 26th by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Wet’suwet’en First Nation, and Skin Tyee Nation on the northeast shore of Francois Lake. 

The notice was issued in response to the Tekaiziyis Ridge and Parrot Lookout wildfires. 

As of this morning, both blazes are under control, and have burned a combined 11,500 hectares.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News