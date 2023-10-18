The Drum Run Adventure Tour marched through the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District raising money for the BC Childrens Hospital.

Last night (Tuesday), Founder and runner Lyle Povah made a stop in Burns Lake at Lakes District Secondary to host a drum circle event and was in Smithers a week earlier at the public library.

“It’s kind of a two-part passion project where it involves drumming in drum circles in 25 communities around BC, and then I’m running between communities for a total of 1,500 kilometres,” said Povah.

The first leg of his tour saw him running through Vancouver Island, before taking a ferry to Prince Rupert to start the Highway of Tears journey.

Prior to stopping in Smithers, Povah made stops in Terrace and Hazelton, and will be stopping in Fraser Lake, Vanderhoof, and Prince George before moving onto the Okanagan.

“The turnout has been great. We love the connection with people we’ve met so much, that we’re talking about a Drum Run Adventure tour 2.0 next year,” said Povah.

With the circles, participants had an opportunity to use one of several drum styles, including the djembe and traditional First Nations drums.

After getting a night’s sleep, he hits the highway to run about a half marathon every day.

He plans to complete the fourth leg of his tour in the Lower Mainland on November 18th, with a wrap-up event at BC Children’s Hospital three days later.

More information about the tour, and a link to donate can be found on the Drum Run website.