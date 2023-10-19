A political science professor at UNBC has shared his thoughts on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A massive blast earlier this week that rocked a Gaza City hospital claimed the lives of 500 people, in addition to the 1,400 people who were slain in a Hamas attack in Israel on October 7th.

Gary Wilson told Vista Radio the spat between the two sides has been persisting for several decades.

“There is a long and complicated history behind this conflict. It’s important that Canadians understand that when trying to understand why it has happened and what the future may hold. This whole conflict has been going on for 75 years plus now.”

“It’s kind of an unhealed wound based on the fact we have Palestinian territories that do not have full sovereignty. They have some people living in refugee camps for generations in Palestine but also the fact that Israel also needs to protect its own sovereignty and security.”

“I don’t want to say that it’s going to be dire forever but I don’t see a path to peace in the short-term. My hope is there will be a peaceful solution that is acceptable for both sides,” added Wilson.

With that being said, Wilson also acknowledged history from other global conflicts has shown that some of the most dangerous times can eventually lead to compromise.

“We certainly saw that in places like Northern Ireland for example where atrocities were being committed on both sides in the 1970s and 80s’ and that eventually led to a peace agreement that still stands today.”

“The most recent idea (between Israel and Gaza) was to create a two-state solution but that has not been realized where the Palestinians and the Israelis would have their own state living side-by-side.”

U-S President Joe Biden completed a one-day visit to Israel, to show American support for that country in its war against Hamas militants.

There’s now a deal in place to allow limited humanitarian aid through Egypt….likely by the end of this week.

Six Canadians have died while two others are still missing according to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

“There are many Canadians with connections to Israel as well as with the Palestinians with many Canadians living in those territories who have been directly affected by these events but also people living in Canada who are suffering on both sides,” added Wilson.