Scheduling conflicts and sickness have altered the home opener weekend for the Smithers Steelheads and Hazelton Wolverines.

Yesterday (Thursday), the Wolverines announced they would be canceling their Sunday game against the Quesnel Kangaroos.

Steelheads President Jeremy Chadsey said the Quesnel team wasn’t able to visit the Bulkley Valley this weekend due to players being ill.

He added there was a plan to try and have a game played in Smithers as a home opener on Saturday.

“We were trying to reschedule, or get Kitimat to come up and play us, but they weren’t able to get their team together in time.”

Rescheduling also affected the Steelheads Sunday game as the Civic Centre awaits a new condenser unit.

“We actually had to switch that and it’s going to be played in Hazelton,” said Chadsey.

He added the canceling of Hazelton’s game against Quesnel aided in relocating the game.

The Steelheads will drop the puck against the Williams Lake Stampeders, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre.

The Saturday home opener for the Wolverines against the Stampeders is still a go, with puck drop at 7:30 p.m.