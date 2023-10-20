Listen Live

Northern BC man found guilty of second-degree murder in relation to February 2021 file

By Brendan Pawliw
Prince George Courthouse (MyPGNow.com staff)

A Fort St. John man has been convicted of second-degree murder.

Shane Sutherland learned his fate in court yesterday (Thursday) after pleading guilty to the crime earlier this week.

In February of 2021, he was arrested after police were called to a townhome complex on 102 Avenue in Fort Saint John where a 22-year-old woman, later identified as Amanda Black was found deceased.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence in Canada.

Sutherland must serve 10 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

