The federal government announced today (Friday) that $219 million will be going to assist farmers that have been affected by recent drought conditions.

On July 27rd, Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach wrote to the former and current Minister of Agriculture, urging them provide financial aid for struggling farmers.

“Local dairy farmers and local government representatives approached me and shared just how desperate the situation was facing local farmers because of the class 5 drought,” said Bachrach.

“Although it took the federal government a long time to act, it’s good news they’re supporting farmers in BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.”

Since the end of June, many parts of the province were hit with class four and five droughts, which led to crop harvests dropping to about 10% of the usual yield.

“As a result, we’ve seen farmers selling their animals in huge numbers. The Bulkley Valley alone lost three dairy farms because people couldn’t afford to feed their animals,” Bachrach said.

Details are still being inked around when the funds will be accessible, and how farmers can access them.