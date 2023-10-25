9 years in prison.

That was the sentenced handed down by Judge Mulder to 34-year old Jordell Sellars, the accused in last year’s Williams Lake Stampede shooting.

Sellars was given credit for 720 days time served, so the total jail time he will get is 7 years and 10 days.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one of discharging a firearm recklessly.

A charge of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim or disfigure were stayed.

Sellars appeared in court by video.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the Stampede Grounds just after 3 o’clock back on July 3rd of 2022 after receiving multiple reports of gunshots.

Police say two individuals were injured, including one person who was shot in the heel while standing in line to get some food in behind the grandstand.

RCMP said at the time that the other shooting was believed to be targeted.

–Files by George Henderson and Zachary Barrowcliff, My Cariboo Now