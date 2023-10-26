Jana Fox has been appointed as the new Assistant Superintendent for School District (SD) 54.

Previously, she was the principal at Silverthorne Elementary in Houston and brings her experience as the Indigenous Curriculum and Culture teacher for the district.

Fox has an Education Doctorate from the University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Education from the University of Lethbridge.

According to SD54, she is focused on a school system that benefits all learners and will continue to advocate for vulnerable students.

Fox officially moves into her new job on November 14th.

To replace her as principal, the district appointed Mark Fehr to the role.

Like Fox, he has previous experience working at Silverthorne, along with teaching at Walnut Park and Muheim Elementary.

He brings a Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Education in Leadership Studies from the University of Victoria, and a Bachelor of Education from Simon Fraser University.