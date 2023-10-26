The Smithers Community Services Association (SCSA) is celebrating 50 years providing services to the Smithers area.

Since starting in 1973, they’ve worked on bringing services to the area based on what the community voiced as being needed.

“We’ve had a number of programs come and go over the years. Right now, we’re offering about eleven different programs such as literacy programs, homeless prevention programs, a few housing services, Christmas hampers…” said Tammy Crofts, Support Worker at Goodacre Place.

They also offer multicultural services such as English classes to residents that have come from outside the country.

One of their most recent projects was Goodacre Place which opened 24 low-income housing units to the Smithers market.

Along with their own services, SCSA works with other service providers in the area to help residents find the support they need locally.

Their main offices are located in the old train station, which they have restored and renovated since moving out of their downtown office.

Currently, they are working on incorporating the philosophy of “we” into creating services and programs for the community.

“Over the course of one year, we want to really focus on creating some space for talking about our challenges and getting to know each other, then sharing solutions together,” said Executive Director Myung Lee.

“It can be something like a seminar, events, some newer public hall. There are different things that we want to try.”

She took on the title about five months ago and has since been working towards bringing that philosophy into what the association does.

Today (Thursday), they held an open house to help share some of the services they provide, and also receive feedback on what they currently do, and potential future services for the community.