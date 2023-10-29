Small businesses throughout BC will soon be able to apply for funding to help recover costs from vandalism, as well as vandalism prevention.

Starting on November 22nd, the province will be taking applications for the $10.5 million Securing Small Business Rebate Program.

Businesses will be able to apply for as much as $2,000 for the cost of repairs due to vandalism, and up to $1,000 for prevention measures.

Applications are retroactive to January 1st, 2023 to help businesses recoup costs incurred this year.

“Small businesses are the foundation of B.C.’s economy, and we are taking action to maintain a thriving business community,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.

“Supporting small businesses with this rebate helps provide some relief for the costs they’ve taken on through no fault of their own.”

The rebate will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis by the BC Chamber of Commerce.

Eligible repairs could include work to replace broken glass and remove graffiti, while eligible prevention measures include the purchase and installation of security cameras or gates.

More information on eligibility and applying can be found here.