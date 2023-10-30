A new public safety coalition made up of community and business groups, concerned citizens, and well-known BC retailers is demanding the province step up and put an end to the crime and violence crisis in local communities.

SOS: Save Our Streets was officially unveiled today (Monday) and one of the members is London Drugs President Clint Mahlman.

“Every British Columbian knows the escalation in crime and violence in our communities has reached epidemic proportions, and governments need to step up and do their jobs to make our streets safer,” said Mahlman.

“SOS is a broad and growing coalition committed to raising the alarm that our streets, our businesses, and our fellow British Columbians are at risk, and only governments, particularly the federal and provincial governments, have the resources, expertise, authority, and responsibility to change things for the better.

In addition to attacks on innocent victims, SOS members state retailers across BC are facing growing amounts of theft which impacts prices and local shoppers.

The coalition noted absorbing the cost of retail theft and more security is costing BC families $500 annually.

Furthermore, SOS wants to establish a set of measurable results that provide British Columbians with statistical evidence that shows whether streets and communities are getting safer or not.