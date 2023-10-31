A wildfire risk reduction project was recently completed in the Chinook Community Forest (CCF) near Burns Lake.

The project started this spring with funding from the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC) and helped to remove trees that had died from the mountain pine beetle pandemic.

“With all this dead wood on the ground, there is the potential to have a very high degree of fire behaviour, which could transfer to crown fires, where the fire is able to move to the tops of the trees, jumping from one tree to another at a much faster speed, which firefighters from BC Wildfire Services can’t handle.,” said CCF General Manager Ken Nielsen.

A lightning storm this past summer further enforced the project’s need as a wildfire started in the area south of Francois Lake.

This summer also saw fires start north of the lake, which prompted evacuation alerts and orders for many residents in the area.

“While the tactical plan cannot prevent wildfires, it can significantly enhance the preparedness and response capabilities of Chinook First Responders Society, working in tandem with BC Wildfire Service, to effectively combat wildfires,” said Neilson

This joins work that occurred earlier this year near Hudson Bay Mountain Road in Smithers, which was also funded by FESBC.