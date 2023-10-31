$10 million is on its way to three northern BC communities for water and wastewater projects.

This comes from the federal and provincial government to help keep the municipal services reliable.

In Burns Lake, the phosphorus treatment system, ultraviolet disinfection system, and lagoon system are being replaced as they have reached their end of life.

“The upgrades to the system will improve service to Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents of our municipality while reducing air and water pollution and resource consumption by using ultraviolet light instead of chlorine to treat the effluent,” said Burns Lake Mayor Henry Weibe.

The water reservoir in Fraser Lake is also being replaced due to age, which includes improvements to the mixing system, valves, and pipes.

Upgrades are also on the way for their control building and electrical components.

Mackenzie will be constructing a water treatment system to reduce manganese levels and bring the community into compliance with the Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality.

This includes constructing a new water treatment building, installing a manganese and iron removal system, and a chlorine injection system.

“Investments in essential public infrastructure are vital to building healthy and resilient communities,” said Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

“Funding announced today will ensure that these small communities have efficient and safe water and wastewater infrastructure that provides clean drinking water, better wastewater management, and a green clean growth solution for the region.”