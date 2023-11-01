Northern Health tallied 18 more unregulated drug deaths in September according to data released by the BC Coroners Service.

So far in 2023, our health authority has seen 142 toxic drug fatalities – 32 of which were in the northwest.

Province-wide, 175 people passed away from a suspected unregulated drug fatality – this equates to 5.8 lives lost per day on average.

The September numbers represent a 10% when compared to the same month in 2022.

Northern Health has the highest unregulated drug death rate among all the health authorities at 61.7 per 100,000 people – with Vancouver Coastal the next closest at 54.9.

After posting zero unregulated drug deaths in five of the last six years, Burns Lake has tallied four deaths in 2023.

However, 56% of all toxic drug deaths have been in the Vancouver Coastal (527) and Fraser Health (506) regions.

In terms of Health Service Delivery Area, the Northwest has one of the lowest drug toxicity death rates in the province at 54.6– Vancouver (85.9) ranks first.

Last year, Northern Health posted 186 drug poisoning fatalities, with 57 in the northwest – both record highs.

So far this year, 1,836 people have lost their lives due to the toxic drug supply

The 50-59 age grouping has the highest unregulated drug death rate in BC at 79.1 followed by those aged 40-49 (77.9).

Last year 2,375 residents passed away from illicit drug overdoses, making it the deadliest year on record.

Unregulated drug toxicity is now the leading cause of death in British Columbia for people aged 10 to 59, accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural disease combined.

Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, released the following statement regarding the BC Coroners Service report:

“It is with heavy heart that B.C. continues to lose loved ones throughout our communities. In September, we lost 175 people to the poisoned drug supply circulating in our province. Even though this number is down slightly from the same time last year and the previous month, we can’t forget we’re not just talking about statistics. We’re talking about irreplaceable people. Every day, families, friends and communities are navigating tides of deep grief and trauma in the wake of lost loved ones. No words can soften these losses.

“That’s why we continue to work tirelessly to expand access to prevention, treatment and recovery services, in particular for youth and young adults. For example, we recently announced that young people struggling with mental and physical health challenges and housing instability in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside (DTES) will have access to more improved mental-health and substance-use supports with the launch of the first DTES Youth Outreach Centre.

“In addition, the Province is investing $3 million during the next three years to support the continued delivery of the YMCA’s Y mind and Medicine programs that teach teens and young adults strategies to cope with stress and anxiety. This, in addition to $74.9 million over three years to enhance Foundry services and add 12 new centres throughout the province, for a total of 35. We know that all these programs save lives and build safe and healthy communities.

“We also applaud the work of nurse prescribers throughout the province and the BC College of Nurses and Midwives, which has recently approved a permanent designation though the BC Centre on Substance Use that allows registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses to diagnose and treat clients with opioid use disorder. We know that innovative initiatives like this will save lives.

“As we continue to improve access to mental-health and addictions care in communities throughout B.C., we are also expanding access early intervention and prevention programs, harm reduction tools and resources, treatment and recovery services and complex-care housing. That’s why we invested $1 billion through Budget 2023, to urgently expand access to programs in all these areas.

“We strongly believe that people need access to the right care and supports, at the right time – care and supports that meet people where they are at, easily and quickly. If you or someone you care about is struggling and unsure of where to turn for support or information, you can find helpful resources and services online: https://www.wellbeing.gov.bc.ca/

“As the toxic-drug crisis continues to devastate families and communities throughout B.C., we remain firm in our commitment to end this public-health emergency. There is more to do, and we won’t stop working until we turn this crisis around.”