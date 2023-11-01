The weather was all over the map last month in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District according to Environment Canada.

In Smithers, the average temperature for October was 4.7 degrees with the year over year average being 4.4.

Burns Lake remained colder than Smithers last month with an average temperature of 3.0 degrees.

Precipitation was also low for the regions compared to year over year averages.

“Smithers had only seen 36.4 millimetres of precipitation, typically October would see 64.8,” said Armel Castellan, Warning Preparedness Meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In the rankings, that puts 2023 as the 17th driest October dating back to 1938.

40.8 millimetres of rain and snow fell in Burns Lake this October, which hovers around normal.

Temperature records were also broken through the month as Smithers hit –10.8 decrees on Thursday (October 26th).

Previously, that day’s low record was –8.9 degrees set in 1969.

In Burns Lake, two low and one high temperature record was broken in the past month.

The first was a week ago (Wednesday October 25th) as the region hit a low of –17.4 degrees, and again the next day at –15.4 degrees.

The previous records were –16.2 and –10.6 degrees respectively.

“Then there was also a high maximum temperature broken on the 7th, and that was 22.5 degrees which broke the 22.1 back in 2012,” said Castellan.

In the short-term looking ahead, temperatures are expected to remain relatively steady with an average high of 3 degrees and low of –3 degrees.

“It’s hard to see whether or not there’s a cooler stretch on its way for the middle of the month or if we stay steady. It doesn’t look like we’re going to go much warmer than seasonal but maybe cooler is possible,” he said.

That continues to Remembrance Day, where snow on the ground remains a possibility.