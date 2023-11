A lucky gambler who purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Prince George is $103,000 richer.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, it was bought for last night’s (Wednesday) draw.

The ticket matched five out of the six numbers plus the bonus. In addition, a ticket purchased in Ontario also won the same amount.

7,12, 31, 34, 41 and 48 with the bonus of 25 were the lucky numbers.

However, there were no winners for either the 5-million or 28-million dollar draws.