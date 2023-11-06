The Vanderhoof RCMP has confirmed Chelsey Quaw, who was reported missing on October 11th, has been found deceased today. (Monday)

According to police, she was found in a wooded area on the Saik’uz Reserve.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation, and police are actively investigating the cause of death.

“Chelsey had the most amazing spirit, beautiful strength and independence. Most importantly, she had an incredible impact on those in her life,” said Chelsey’s mother, Pam Heron in a release.

“We will not rest until we get answers.”

Police say no further information is available at this time, but more details may be released as they become available.

“Chelsey was a beautiful soul that was taken from us too soon,” said Carrier Sekani Family Services Director of Child and Family Services Mary Teegee.

“We need to ensure that something like this never happens again. There are 33 Highway of Tears Recommendations and 231 Calls for Justice that need our action now.”

The Heron-Quaw family would also like remind everyone that Jay Raphael is still missing and we support all search efforts to bring Jay home.