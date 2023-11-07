277 wildfires burned in the Northwest Fire Centre this summer, more than double the 119 that burned in 2022.

This is also triple the 10-year average for the region, which is 89 wildfires burned.

Fire Information Officer Casda Thomas said the increase was felt in the Nadina and Bulkley fire zones.

“This year in the Bulkley Fire Zone, we saw 94 wildfires and that’s compared to 20 in the previous year.”

For the Nadina Fire Zone, 123 blazes were experienced this year compared to last year’s 44.

Across the northwest, about 175,000 hectares or 1,750 square-kilometres were burned during the fire season this year.

“The majority of that was in the Cassiar Fire Centre however we did have in the Bulkley approximately 6,500 hectares burned and about 2,500 in the Nadina,” said Thomas.

The total cost for battling these fires is still being totaled but she said the total will be higher than last year.

Debriefings on this year’s season are also underway to improve the wildfire response for next season.

“Given the large fires that were present in the Northwest this summer, our spring plans will include monitoring these locations to confirm there are no holdover spots and to determine if any further action will be required,” said Thomas.