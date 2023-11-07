Eleven First Nations in northwest BC joined at the First Nations Energy Summit in Vancouver to form the K’uul Power Nations.

The agreement’s goal is to develop a comprehensive and adaptable plan for energy infrastructure in the northwest.

This includes speeding up the review and decision-making process regarding energy transmission and generation infrastructure.

They’re also exploring mutually beneficial partnerships to become directly involved in projects where host Nations and the K’uul Board of Directors agree.

“We support each other in having historic wrongs addressed and past agreements honored while also working together to build new infrastructure in the right way,” said Tsil kaz koh First Nation Chief and K’uul Power Board Chair Wesley Sam.

Included in the agreement are the:

Tsil kaz koh

Nee Tahi Bunh

Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Hereditary Chief Samooh of Birch House

Witset

Kitsumkalum

Kitselas

Nisga’a

Haisla

Nadleh Whuten

And Nazko.

Open collaboration is also occurring with leaders of eleven other First Nations, as well as other Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs, who are welcome to join the organization if they choose to.

“First Nations are key partners as we work to power B.C.’s growing clean economy with clean, renewable electricity instead of fossil fuels,” said Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Josie Osborne.

“That is why the province is taking a new, bold approach and working collaboratively to advance opportunities for Indigenous co-ownership of electrification infrastructure.”