Mobile device users across the province can expect to hear an alert on Wednesday afternoon (15th), but it’s not a real emergency.

A Canada-wide test of the National Public Alerting System will occur at 1:55 p.m. (Pacific time) on Wednesday, Nov. 15 to improve public safety in the event of an emergency.

The test alert will go to all compatible cellphones and interrupt radio and television broadcasts. The test message to cellphones will read: “This is a TEST of the BC Emergency Alert system. This is ONLY a TEST.

In an emergency, this message would tell you what to do to stay safe and could save your life.

During the 2023 wildfire season, tens of thousands of people were asked to evacuate on short notice. This year, the Province issued 24 emergency alerts about evacuation orders, providing people with timely, life-saving information when they needed it.

B.C.’s emergency notification system is used for flooding, fires, tsunamis and police alerts for civil emergencies and Amber Alerts.