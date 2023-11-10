Royal Canadian Legions in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District are set to run Remembrance Day ceremonies tomorrow (Saturday).

In Smithers, the ceremony starts at 10:50 a.m. with a march from the Smithers Legion to the cenotaph on Railway Avenue.

Houston’s parade departs from the Community Hall at 10:40 a.m. to Steelhead Park, where the cenotaph is located.

The march in Burns Lake will begin outside Lakes District Secondary at 10:55 a.m. and march into the school’s gymnasium.

A ceremony also takes place in Granisle at their cenotaph starting at 10:45 a.m.