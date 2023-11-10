Listen Live

type here...
- Advertisement -
HomeNewsRemembrance Day ceremonies being held across Bulkley Valley and Lakes District
FeaturedNews

Remembrance Day ceremonies being held across Bulkley Valley and Lakes District

By Logan Flint
Smithers Remembrance Day 2019 (My Bulkley Lakes Now Staff)

Royal Canadian Legions in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District are set to run Remembrance Day ceremonies tomorrow (Saturday). 

In Smithers, the ceremony starts at 10:50 a.m. with a march from the Smithers Legion to the cenotaph on Railway Avenue. 

Houston’s parade departs from the Community Hall at 10:40 a.m. to Steelhead Park, where the cenotaph is located. 

The march in Burns Lake will begin outside Lakes District Secondary at 10:55 a.m. and march into the school’s gymnasium. 

A ceremony also takes place in Granisle at their cenotaph starting at 10:45 a.m.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News