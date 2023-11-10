Northern Society for Domestic Peace (NSDP) held their annual Take Back The Night event yesterday (Thursday).

“Take Back The Night events originated in the Unites States in the 60’s or 70’s. They were a response to violence against women that were occurring on university campuses,” said Executive Director Airika Owen.

She added they have been hosting events for a while, with this being their second Lantern Walk.

“The traditional events are a little more activist driven. We try to make the event in Smithers a family friendly event and because it’s late and dark, we like to infuse this light element to make it feel warm and fun.”

The walk started at Gordon Williams Rotary Park before walking up and down Smithers’ Main Street.

Along the walk, several posters were put up explaining the history of the event, and some of the impacts that stem from violence.

“We’re located along the Highway of Tears and there’s a lot of violence against indigenous women and girls here. It’s been something that’s occurred for a long time not just here but in lots of places,” said Owen.

Prior to the event, NSDP gave away lantern making kits so residents could make their own lantern to bring on the walk.